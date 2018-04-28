Zanu PF gives reprieve to barred aspiring MPs

THREE Zanu PF Parliamentary aspirants in Manicaland who had been barred from contesting in the party’s primaries due to various reasons have bounced back and will tomorrow battle it out with other contestants.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Businessman Misheck Mataranyika (Makoni South), Albert Nyakuedzwa (Makoni West) and prominent Mutare lawyer Misheck Mugadza (Mutasa South) had appealed to the national commissariat which, however, reversed the decision to disqualify them from contesting.

The latest decision by the commissariat was welcomed by some disgruntled Zanu PF supporters, who had complained over the initial decision claiming that the trio commanded grassroots support.

This was after some old players were accused of manipulating the vetting process to eliminate new entrants.

Mataranyika had been barred on a technicality that his transfer from Harare to Manicaland province came less than 12 months before the vetting of candidates.

But it has since emerged that he had served the party at the level required to compete in the primaries.

Zanu PF supporters and traditional leaders in the constituency had demanded the inclusion of new players.

Contacted for comment Zanu PF Manicaland province secretary for administration, Kenneth Saruchera said he was happy with the party’s preparations ahead of tomorrow’s primary elections before directing all the questions to provincial political commissar Gift Kagweda.

“I am happy with the preparations everything has shaped,’’ he said.

Kagweda said that he was out of office.

However, Nyakuedzwa said he was happy after the trio were given the greenlight to take part in the elections.

“We were given the green-light, there is Misheck Mataranyika and Misheck Mugadza and l was one of the longest saving district chairpersons for Makoni district and l once led the Grain Marketing Board for a long time,’’ he said.

“Recently in Chipinge President Emmerson Mnangagwa said people should come from the grassroots and we are happy that this has been implemented.’’

Mataranyika will battle it out with provincial chairlady Happyness Nyakuedzwa, Josephine Gandiya, Jairos Mapungwana, Masimba Chiganze, Innocent Chirambahumwe.

Nyakuedzwa has already started campaigning in Makoni West and will face 11 candidates including former Zanu PF vice chairman Joseph Mujati, Mativenga Mhiripiri, Nation Matongorere among others.

Mugadza will fight the incumbent Irene Zindi and Shellington Dumbura.

Like this: Like Loading...