Which church should I attend and belong to?

In the previous instalment, we established that it’s necessary and scriptural for every born-again believer to physically identify with a local church of their choice. It’s beneficial and edifying to follow sound ministry online, through various broadcasting platforms and other media channels. You, however, need to be discerning and discreet.

By Erasmus Makarimayi

It remains biblical for a natural physical human being to relate and fellowship with fellow beings in the physical gathering of saints. This is for discipleship and spiritual growth.

The availability of many churches (read denominations or ministries) make our quest for the best attainable. Since this is a matter of eternal life, the decision on which local church to identify with is a serious issue requiring a prayerful and purposeful approach.

When we get born again that’s when life starts, to us a new one for that matter. Therefore, growth becomes our focus for us to decipher and fully appreciate this spiritual life.

With this in mind one important question to ask yourself is, do I want to spiritually grow? No right-thinking believer wants to blindly pursue life. God gave the church ministry gifts to equip and mature us.

Ephesians 4:11 records: “And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers.” He doesn’t want us to be deceived.

Search for knowledge becomes paramount

The passage goes on to say in Ephesians 4:14-16, New King James, “[14] that we should no longer be children, tossed to and fro and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the trickery of men, in the cunning craftiness of deceitful plotting, [15] but, speaking the truth in love, may grow up in all things into Him who is the head — Christ — [16] from whom the whole body, joined and knit together by what every joint supplies, according to the effective working by which every part does its share, causes growth of the body for the edifying of itself in love.” Beyond membership, we need discipleship for us to grow.

If you want to grow then you must choose to attend a local church, where the teaching of God’s Word is given first place. Choose where every member is closely mentored and monitored to understand every Bible doctrine.

It can be a small assembly in numbers or a megachurch; it doesn’t matter as long as you’re accountable. Spiritual growth will only come with growth in the knowledge of God’s Word.

Dispatching us by the great commission, Jesus mandated us to teach. Matthew 28:20 spells out: “Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.” Where there’s teaching there’s of necessity learning. We therefore avail ourselves to learn the Word of God.

Apostle Peter instructs us in 1 Peter 2:2: “As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby.”

We, therefore, commit to attend Bible study sessions. Please remember the Word of God is Jesus Christ. Our growth in Him is made able by reading and studying the Bible.

In John 1:1-5, New King James, we learn: “[1] In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. [2] He was in the beginning with God. [3] All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. [4] In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. [5] And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.”

The Life imparted to us at salvation is the Light we need in this world polluted by darkness.

We prevail because of this Light, the Word, Jesus Christ. The Bible isn’t stale but alive. It’s the testimony of Jesus Christ who is our life.

Spiritual growth happens by the revelation of who Jesus is, all He has done for us and all we can do because we are in Him.

Apostle Paul always prayed for knowledge for the churches he led. He says in Colossians 1:9 “For this cause we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding.”

In some settings they have a day in a week where they do Bible study. Please attend such. The main weekly service may start with Bible study session, which some members take for granted and only join at praise and worship slot-missing Bible study and prayer.

Don’t miss opportunities to grow

When you attend, please participate by listening attentively and ask questions, if possible, in order to understand.

Don’t ask questions to waste time and start endless useless debate.

Apostle Paul admonishes in Titus 3:9: “But avoid foolish questions, and genealogies, and contentions, and strivings about the law; for they are unprofitable and vain.”

The question, which church should I attend and belong to, partly answered. Please go to church and make a date next week and grab your copy of NewsDayWeekender. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge. l All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

