In the face of tragedy stay calm, get motivated

“No weapon moulded against you will prosper,” thunders the Bible. Nothing happens against you. All things happens for your own good. Whether good or bad. Positive or negative they all come to give you an upper hand and make you a better life cadre.

By STEVE NYAMBE

Life dots can’t be connected in a haphazard way. Actually there must be ways, methods or key strategies to conquer all that comes your way.

This is the same with what the chief executive and co-founder of Apple lnc said: “You can’t connect the dots looking forward, you can only connect them looking backwards.

So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.”

Nomatter how impossible it may seem at the moment. Always know it will work out well for you.

Neonatal Progeroid Syndrome could not stop her Sam Low the chairperson of Edmark International in his book, The Four Pillars of Success, narrates a certain powerful inspiring story about a young woman called Lizzie Velasquez.

Lizzie was born on March 13 1989. Recently she celebrated her 29th birthday.

However, she has a rare sickness. The type of the sickness gives her no room to do anything in life. Because of that you can’t imagine anything might come out of her.

This makes one to associate her life with failure, mediocry and begging. A life of misery and highest level of deafening self-pity. With hopelessness as the usual song in all her days. Pathetic is how the situation appears.

Mind some friends

At one time she was even ridiculed by her “friends” for posting a video on YouTube labelling her as the “ugliest woman in the world.”

Yes what they said might sound to be true. But not all “life sounds” always “sound” true.

Some echo, deceiving reverberation so as to take you off the rail. And leave you down and out. Why?

Because real beauty is not mere expression of the application of artificial cosmetics. No, it’s something that goes beyond skin deep.

Lizzie lives in Texas and suffers from a rare medical condition known as Neo-natal Progeroid Syndrome.

This makes her have zero fat in her body. No matter how much she eats, she never weighs above 29kg. To worsen the situation, she has “blindness on her right eye and has limited vision on the left eye,” Low explains further.

Because of that seemingly terrible condition, she could have given up on her life. She could have thought that nothing was worth living for, which is what normally happens in life.

Instead of hunting for sympathisers, Lizzie sees life with another eye. She looks at life with passion, vigour and high self-esteem.

She doesn’t get inspiration from elsewhere. No. She just “draws it from her internal strength to become a motivational speaker and an author.” Period. With that condition she aims to be an inspiration to others.

So what can stop you from taking the bull by its horns and fire warning shots to all your hindrances?

No matter where you are, your current bad situation or your past disaster, you can also draw strength from within and push yourself to the greener pastures of the success garden.

You can be a classic master and a champion of your own destiny.

Don’t forget these inspiring words from Helen Keller who said: “When we do the best that we can, we never know what miracles are brought into our lives, or in the lives of others.”

Here is a life well lived. Instead of burying her face in her hands and start weeping, she raised her head, chest out and started celebrating.

Low goes further to say, “Instead of retaliating to the bullying tactics and abusive words, she advocates respect and acceptance. Her work has generated a lot of publicity and raised funds for anti-bullying causes.

In her own words, Lizzie says, “I have had a really difficult life, but that’s okay. I am going to let my goals, success and my accomplishments define me, not my outer appearance.”

It can be done. Be blessed.

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach. He can be contacted on +263 784 583 761 or email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...