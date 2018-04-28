US honours NewsDay scribe

NewsDay Mashonaland West correspondent, Nhau Mangirazi was on Thursday honoured by the United States Embassy in Harare for writing outstanding stories on HIV and Aids.

Mangirazi won the first prize in the Community Category funded by the embassy through its President Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar).

Speaking during the awards ceremony, Health and Child Care minister, David Parirenyatwa said Zimbabwe and the US were working well together in efforts to combat HIV and Aids in the country.

He said through the Pepfar awards, well researched stories on HIV were being produced by journalists.

US Charge de ’Affairs Jennifer Savage said the award ceremony was a symbol of continued support to ensuring that Zimbabweans had access to information about support service available to those affected by HIV.

“Journalists commitment to report on issues affecting communities and solutions being implemented by our Pepfar partners is making positive impact on Zimbabwe,” Savage said.