Chicken Inn hungry for success

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas is worried about his team’s struggles of late where they have failed to win in their last three outings and sees their clash against Yadah at Luveve Stadium this afternoon as an opportunity to stop the winless run.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The last Chicken Inn win was at the beginning of the month when they beat Shabanie Mine 3-0 at Luveve after they fell to Ngezi Platinum away, drew with Highlanders at Barbourfields before they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga last weekend.

That run has seen them drop to position five with 12 points, one behind resurgent Triangle.

Although he respects his opponents today, who have only won one match in seven outings, Antipas yesterday said it was time to start picking up maximum points.

“You cannot write off any opponent at this level of the competition. Yadah are just like any other team in the league, they have good players and we have to give them respect. We have not picked maximum points in the last three games so we have got to bounce back to our winning ways and fight with a big heart,” Antipas said.

Chicken Inn have won all their games at Luveve this year beating Dynamos, Mutare City and Shabanie Mine.

They hosted Highlanders at Barbourfields where they played out a draw.

The GameCocks welcome back striker George Majika, who has been out of action after he sustained an injury against Shabanie Mine.

The 2015 champions take the Thomas Ruzive-coached Yadah FC who have six points and are desperate for recovery after losing to newboys Nichrut at home last week.

The Walter Magaya-owned side this year brought on board veteran striker Ralph Matema and also have the young Leeroy Mavhunga, who carries their main threat.

Skipper Jimmy Dzingai who missed last weekend’s tie due to suspension and Byron Madzokere, who has been nursing an injury could bounce back against Chicken Inn today.

