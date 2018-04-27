Guard, friend’s wife turn cemetery into love lounge

Njabulo Moyo and Prisca Gumbo

A BULAWAYO couple’s marriage collapsed after the wife cheated with her husband’s friend for five years. A

Njabulo Moyo decided to quit his 17-year-old marriage to Prisca Gumbo after his friend and former workmate Victor Sibanda started sleeping with Gumbo.

Sibanda, who is married to Precious Moyo, allegedly turned his working space at Luveve Cemetery where he is a security guard into a sex spa for himself and his frienda’s wife.

This relationship angered Moyo (Sibanda’s wife) who then applied for a protection order against Gumbo.

Western Commonage magistrate Lungile Ncube asked Sibanda on the way forward as he was interested in both his wife and girlfriend.

In his reply, he said that he was still interested in his marriage but also in love with Gumbo.

“Your Worship, I am not denying any allegations and I confess I am caught in between. I am still interested in my marriage,” he said.

He claimed to have the capacity to look after both women.

“I am going to iron issues with my wife. On the other hand I will continue supporting my girlfriend because I love her too,” Sibanda added.

The magistrate advised both parties to refrain from violence and try to solve their issue amicably.

B-Metro caught up with Njabulo who said he was disappointed but he was no longer interested in his marriage with Gumbo as Sibanda said he was going to continue supporting her.

“I am very disappointed. I took Sibanda as a friend who was more like a brother to me. He is not even ashamed of destroying my marriage. In court he said that he will continue supporting my wife meaning their love life continues,” said the visibly stressed Njabulo.

Like this: Like Loading...