Chamisa addresses aspiring parliamentary candidates, insists on quotas

The Nelson Chamisa faction of the Movement for Democratic Change today held a seven-hour workshop for nearly 500 aspiring parliamentary candidates.

Director of Communications Luke Tamborinyoka said Chamisa said that the party will respect the women’s and the youth quotas in its candidate selection and will also cater for people living with disabilities.

The party says half the seats should be reserved for women and 20 percent for youths.

There were 468 aspiring candidates.

There are 210 seats in the National Assembly, 60 in the Senate and 60 proportional representation seats reserved for women.

The MDC-T is, however, in an alliance with six other parties and will be required to reserve seats for the other parties.

The party says it will complete its candidate selection by 12 May but it is not clear whether it has 3 418 aspiring candidates or 4 418 candidates.

Tamborinyoka gave the figure of 3 418 while Chamisa said there were over 4 418 candidates.

Full statement:

Friday, 27 April 2018

President Chamisa addresses aspiring party candidates

President Adv. Nelson Chamisa and the party leadership today hosted a workshop for 468 aspiring parliamentary candidates where he preached the gospel of unity and togetherness, stressing that the forthcoming election had nothing to do with their individual interests but with the interests of the people of Zimbabwe.

President Chamisa, who was accompanied by members of the party’s leadership, stressed that the candidate selection process will respect the women’s quota and the youth quota in line with the party’s resolutions and the party’s ideology of social democracy.

Addressing the workshop, which lasted for seven hours, the MDC Alliance Presidential candidate said the party will also cater for people living with disabilities in its candidate selection process, saying the internal electoral process should be inclusive of everyone with the will to serve.

He said the party will carefully look into the aptitude of its councilors, saying those engaged in corruption, vote buying, hate language and other misdemeanours will be disqualified.

The people’s president took time to walk the candidates through the five pillars of the party’s policy programme when it wins the next election. He gave minute details of the party’s policy programme in addressing the governance culture, the economy, social services, infrastructure rehabilitation and international relations.

President Chamisa dismissed the mantra of the current government, saying under his leadership, Zimbabwe will be best for business. He said the party was concerned about the deteriorating standard of life to the majority of Zimbabweans in the rural areas. He took time to spell out to the candidates his comprehensive programme for the development and urbanization of rural areas (DURA).

A whopping 3 418 candidates have expressed interest in representing the party at parliamentary and local government level, pointing to the massive excitement the party has ignited across the country.

Other leaders who addressed the workshop include national chairperson Hon. Morgen Komichi, Secretary-General Mr. Douglas Mwonzora, deputy secretary general Hon. Paurina Mpariwa, secretary for elections Hon. Murisi Zwizwai, organizing secretary Hon. Amos Chibaya, national women’s assembly chairperson Hon. Lynnette Karenyi, youth assembly chairperson Happymore Chidziva and deputy treasurer-general Mr. Charlton Hwende.

The aspiring candidates had time to ask questions and interact with the party leadership. The party’s candidate selection process which includes primary elections will complete by the 12th of May 2018.

The party is prioritizing rural areas in this year’s campaign in an operation code-named Gogoi Tisvikewo Ekuhle.

In line with the operation, President Chamisa his MDC Alliance partners and the party leadership will be addressing a rally at Jonas Primary School in Seke communal lands. On Sunday, the MDC Alliance juggernaut rolls to Mubaira Growth Point in Mhondoro.

Behold the new!

Luke Tamborinyoka

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

