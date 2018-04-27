Gutu rubbishes talks about talks to re-unite the two factions of the MDC-T

MDC Spokesman Obert Gutu

The vice-president of the Thokozani Khupe faction of the Movement for Democratic Change, Obert Gutu, has rubbished reports about talks to unite the two factions which are both going by the name of MDC-T.

Zimbabweans, anxious not to divide the opposition vote, are urging the two factions to unite following a High Court ruling that both factions are entitled to use the name and party symbol until the issue is resolved.

Justice Francis Bere said the factions had to admit that there was a constitutional crisis in the MDC-T which must be urgently resolved first to determine the legitimacy of the competing parties.

He said the issue of legitimacy could not be resolved on the basis of popularity or lack of it.

“There should be no room for the subversion of that constitution by any of the factions or any member of the party, and whenever that happens, it would be a serious violation of the rule of law. The issue of a trade mark is a peripheral one that should resolve itself once the substantive issue of the legitimacy to the MDC-T leadership is resolved” Justice Bere said.

“Whichever faction is determined to be the legitimate claimant to the MDC-T throne will automatically lay claim to the party’s trademark.”

Chamisa dismissed the judgment claiming it was political.

“In the court of public opinion, Zimbabweans are clear that the MDC-T and the MDC Alliance are the only games in town,” he said.

Despite this, there have been reports mainly on the social and online media that the two factions are now talking to come back together.

Gutu has dismissed the talks tweeting: “There are ABSOLUTELY no talks to re – unite the MDC – T with a group of people who don’t uphold constitutionalism, non – violence and the rule of law. The MDC – T is proceeding with its own party programs and activities.”

In a video also doing the rounds, Gutu says he will not unite with Chamisa.

“Over my dead body” he says and even asks: Who is Chamisa after all?

“This is somebody who got beaten by Mwonzora at 2014 elections. This is somebody who had to be appointed to be vice-president,” Gutu says. –

