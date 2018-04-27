Zimbabwe, Burundi and Iran are the Countries most often to Vote Against the US at the UN

The United States has compiled a list of countries most opposed to them at the United Nations General Assembly. This is stated in an article by Washington’s permanent representation in the world organization, BNR said.

According to the analysis, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Cuba, Bolivia and South Africa voted most against US proposals. The positive list of countries supporting the United States is Israel, Micronesia, Canada, Marshall Islands, Australia, Great Britain, France, Palau, Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

Earlier, the State Department published an analysis of the votes in the UN General Assembly in 2017. According to the document, in 31% of the cases, the majority of member states supported the US proposals, with a 10% drop from 2016.

