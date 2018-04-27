Koreas make nuclear pledge after historic summit

The leaders of North and South Korea have agreed to work to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons after holding a historic summit.

BBC

The announcement was made by the North’s Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in of South Korea after talks at the border.

The two also agreed to push towards turning the armistice that ended the Korean War in 1953 into a peace treaty this year.

It comes just months after warlike rhetoric from North Korea.

Details of how denuclearisation would be achieved were not made clear and many analysts remain sceptical about the North’s apparent enthusiasm for engagement.

Previous agreements that have included similar pledges to resolve nuclear issues and end hostilities were later abandoned after the North resorted to nuclear and missile tests and the South elected more conservative presidents.

Following discussions at the summit on Friday, Mr Kim said that both leaders had agreed to co-ordinate closely to ensure that there was not a repeat of the region’s “unfortunate history” in which previous progress had “fizzled out”.

“There may be backlash, hardship and frustration,” he said, adding: “A victory cannot be achieved without pain.”