LIVE: Official opening – ZITF 2018

Updates by Vusumuzi Dube, Fortunate Muzarabani, Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Robin Muchetu

Online Editor: Stanford Chiwanga

13:48 – The Zimbabwe Defense Forces Guard of Honour marches into the main arena.

13:47 – President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the 59th edition of the ZITF. The ceremony is expected to resume at 2PM. Already Dignitaries are making their way into the main arena.

12:17 – The First Lady has wrapped up her tour.

12:12 – President Mnangagwa has ended his tour of ZITF exhibitions.

12:01 – An expectant crowd has gathered and is waiting to catch a glimpse of the First Lady when she exist from the Women’s League stand.

11:58 – More images of the tour…

11:50 – Exit President Mnangagwa from the Zanu-PF Centre – enter First Lady Mnangagwa.

11:45 – The President is now at the Botswana Investment Centre.

11:40 – President Mnangagwa was taken through the Zanu-PF stand by the party chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kachiri.

11:26 – President Mnangagwa is not stopping for anyone; he has toured the Zanu-PF stand and is now at the Command Agriculture stand.

11:21 – The 11 television sets have been handed over to the Bulawayo City Council.

11:16 – Amai Mnangagwa says HIV and TB prevention can be reinforced repeatedly through drama and other entertainment activities. She urges NAC to come up with programs that target men to take part in health aware activities.

“Cervical cancer kills women as they have no information and are stigmatised. Through partnerships HIV, TB and NCDs can be tackled in Zimbabwe,” says the First Lady as she applauds organisations that lead the fight against cancer in Zimbabwe.

She concludes her speech and proceeds to sign the Barcelona Declaration is a declaration is open to any political representative in the world to sign and is a demonstration of support and solidarity for efforts to end the TB pandemic. It is designed to raise the profile of the disease among politicians and is a tool for advocates wishing to engage local decision-makers.

Minister Masuku also signed.

11:05 – Groups fuelling new HIV infections are commercial sex workers, long distance truck drivers, prison settings; young people, especially girls in institutions of higher education, colleges and polytechnics and mining communities – says Minister Parirenyatwa.

10:58 – President Mnangagwa is not slowing down – he was at the National Foods stand now he is at the Agriculture…

10:55 – Amai Mnangagwa follows proceedings at the NAC ceremony.

10:50 – Meanwhile President Mnangagwa and his delegation are continuing with their separate tour and are now at the The Wattle company.

10:45 – Minister of Bulawayo Province Angeline Masuku gives welcoming remarks at the handover of 11 television sets procured by NAC for the Bulawayo City Council. She commends NAC for leading the fight against HIV/AIDS and assures the First Lady that fight against HIV/AIDS and TB remains top priority in Bulawayo.

10:30 – President Mnangagwa has began his tour. He is accompanied by Vice President Chiwenga and Industry and Commerce Minister Mike Bimha.

10:20 – The First Lady is accompanied by Minister of Women and Youth Affairs, Sithembiso Nyoni and Minister of Health and Child Care David Parirenyatwa.

10:15 – First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa is currently touring exhibition stands at ZITF. She is now at the National AIDS Council pavilion.

PREAMBLE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is scheduled to officially open the 59th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) today.

This is the first time President Mnangagwa officiates at the ZITF as the Head of State following the resignation of former President Mr Robert Mugabe last year.

Running under the theme: “Sustainable Industrial Development – Inclusive, Competitive, and Collaborative,” the international expo kicked off on Tuesday with a packed business programme of top-level engagement in what organisers described as the “biggest” international trade showcase in decades.

Stay with us for live updates of the opening ceremony…

Like this: Like Loading...