LIVE: ZITF 2018 OFFICIAL OPENING

UPDATES: Bulawayo Bureau ONLINE EDITOR: Costa Mano

1125: Running under the theme: “Sustainable Industrial Development — Inclusive, Competitive, and Collaborative,” the international expo kicked off on Tuesday with a packed business programme of top-level engagement in what organisers described as the “biggest” international trade showcase in decades.

1124: The President is now at the Zanu-PF stand. Party chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, is now taking the President through the stand.

1058: President Mnangagwa is now at the National Foods stand. Meanwhile, The Wattle company donated trusses for a classroom block and as well as charcoal to His Excellency.

President Mnangagwa at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society stand

1051: First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa is also here and is touring the stands with Women and Youth Affairs Minister Sithembiso Nyoni.

First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa leaves the National Aids Council X-Ray booth

1032: President Mnangagwa has arrived at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) grounds and has started touring exhibitor stands. He is accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Mike Bimha. President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the fair later today. It is the first time that the President is officiating at ZITF as the Head of State following the resignation of former President Mr Robert Mugabe last year.