Zanu PF introduces new membership card

THE ruling Zanu PF is using its stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to showcase its new membership cards and drum up support ahead of this year’s general elections.

BY ALEXIS SIBANDA/TALENT GUMPO

Chairman of Zanu PF ZITF technical committee Retired Brigadier-General Levi Mayihlome said the card could also be used for local financial transactions.

“We have a new membership card that we have introduced. This is an ATM or swipe card which is compatible and can be used for any transaction in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“You can load your money in there and is connected to our Zanu PF account so that members can put in their money.”

“We have the card centre that deals with basically how you join Zanu PF. The procedures required to join includes a joining fee of $2 and per month you can pay a dollar which is deducted automatically,” he said.

Mayihlome said the card was introduced because Zanu PF aims at moving with technology.

“The card was introduced early this year, but the concept was there two, three years back, but in action we started rolling out the card in January this year in Bulawayo, Manicaland and Harare Province so that we can move with time.”

Mayihlome said other provinces will get their membership cards after the primary elections.

“This card is portable and convenient because people can use them at ATMs, and the information about individuals is stored in that card. You can also link other banks to it.

Like this: Like Loading...