Junior tennis stars off to Namibia

A STRONG five–member Zimbabwe junior tennis team left the country yesterday for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Championships set for this weekend in Namibia.

By Freeman Makopa

The championships are set to run from tomorrow to May 5 with participants taking part in the 18 and under in both girls and boys categories.

Tennis Zimbabwe administrator Cliff Nhokwara believes that the country is going to put up a polished performance to qualify for the finals.

“The team left the country yesterday) ahead of the ITF tournament. We have five players, it’s going to be very tough, but we are veryhopeful that both girls and boys are going to do well,” he said.

Nhokwara said he expected tough competition in a competition that is set to attract the best junior players on the continent.

“We are expecting best players from our continent and it will be beneficial to our players as they will gain exposure and earn some points. The tournament will be tough but battling against top notch players will help us improve”.

Team Zimbabwe

Boys: Taona Muhwandangara, Jerome Adonis

Girls: Nandi Munyulwa, Vimbai Moyo, Rufaro Magarira