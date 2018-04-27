Tshinga Dube, former PA square off in Makokoba

MAKOKOBA legislator Tshinga Dube (Zanu PF) will face a stiff challenge from his former personal assistant Nothiwani Dlodlo who is contesting the primaries to gain a ticket to represent the party in this year’s elections.

The party will hold primary elections on Sunday.

According to the recommended list of candidates released by the party’s headquarters, Dube is battling it out with Dlodlo, his former personal assistant, and Peter Nyoni.

The campaign trail for the primary elections in Bulawayo has kicked off and candidates who have since been selected to contest were already distributing flyers to encourage party members to vote for them.

Those who will win the primaries will represent the ruling party in this year’s election.

Yesterday, Dlodlo said he was hopeful of winning the primaries.

He distributed flyers with promises of what he intends to do for the constituency.

“As your aspiring candidate for Makokoba constituency, if I win I will facilitate issuance of title deeds to those who have stayed over 20 years in Bulawayo City Council houses, facilitate the establishment of permanent residents’ association offices, defend the stay of former National Railways of Zimbabwe Westgate houses until they are paid their dues, will ask the Bulawayo City Council to renovate Burombo and Vundu Flats and put lights,” Dlodlo promised.

He said he will facilitate allocation of training vacancies at Mpilo Central Hospital Nursing School and United College of Education and Hillside Teachers College and Westgate Vocational Training college.

He also promised to ensure that driving schools would be available in all secondary schools under Makokoba among other promises.

He said after the primaries when he is elected into office as MP he will push for the resuscitation of industries through investor linkage and making it a point that first preference on employment was given to youth and women.

Dube has been Makokoba MP since 2015 after he won the seat when the MDC-T fired Gorden Moyo who had joined the group that formed the People’s Democratic Party.

