Local drummer scoops prize at African fiesta

DRUMS of Peace founder Lewis Ndlovu scooped the third prize at a three-day African Drum Festival held in Ogun State, Lagos, in Nigeria, from April 19 to 22.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Ndlovu came third after representatives from Ghana and Rwanda clinched the first and second prizes respectively.

Ndlovu told Southern Eye Life & Style that he was excited by the award and his experiences at the drum festival.

“I am so happy to get this award and it means a lot to me. This is one of the biggest celebrations of the African instruments I have ever attended. One amazing thing about this festival is the support they got. It was supported by the governor of the Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun,” he said.

“I am so happy that I was one of the five international guests invited and we experienced first class treatment. I was part of representatives of the five countries which came to the festival and these include Rwanda, South Africa, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.”

Ndlovu said he felt honoured to perform his piece alongside over 100 groups that participated at the festival and he felt motivated that his work was well appreciated.

“It was not easy to play something while more than 100 drumming groups from Nigeria and other invited African states were all waiting for you to deliver. But I am glad what I performed was well received and people loved it so much and making me come third in the solo performances the first being Ghana and second a young lady from Rwanda,” he said.

“I was inspired and got a lot of ideas which I will use to work with on our 10th anniversary as Drums of Peace next year.”

