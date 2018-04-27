MaNgwenya roped into Mukanya bira

ORGANISERS of the Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo homecoming concert scheduled for tomorrow at Glamis Arena, Harare Exhibition Park have roped afro-jazz musician Diana “MaNgwenya” Samkange into the line-up of supporting acts.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

MaNgwenya joins Oliver Mtukudzi, Winky D, Andy Muridzo, Sulumani Chimbetu and Gary Tight, who will also rub shoulders with Mukanya on stage at the concert.

Samkange yesterday said she was happy to be part of the greats performing at such a big platform, which she described as her biggest milestone as a female musician.

“I feel happy to be part of the line-up and it was not easy to end up on such a big platform, strings were pulled, pleas were presented, complains by many female musicians were aired and it took the professionalism of the promoters of the Bira gig to consider all those and try to rectify and control the situation,” she said.

“Female musicians were complaining about the absence of female representation in national events and other issues to do with showbiz, so I took a stand to speak to the promoters in this country against such practices which must come to an end.”

Chimurenga Music Company publicist Blessing Vava said Mukanya’s Welcome Back Bira was the best stage for him to reconnect with his local fans.