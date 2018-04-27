Zimpraise eyes African award

HIGH-FLYING interdenominational gospel outfit, Zimpraise, was recently nominated for African Gospel Music and Media Awards in the category Musical Group of Excellence with the awards ceremony slated for June 2 in London, United Kingdom.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Zimbabwe’s gospel-hip hop musician Courtney Antipas, formerly known as Ill Ceey, was also nominated under the Afro Hip Hop/Afropop Artiste of Excellence category.

Zimpraise executive administrator Antonette Mabhena said they were excited by the opportunity to lift the country’s flag high following the nomination on Tuesday this week.

“We are so excited and very humbled. We don’t take this lightly. We really thank God for this opportunity which has also put Zimbabwe on map. We are proud to be raising its flag high,” she said.

Mabhena made an appeal for support and was confident that the popular gospel music outfit would scoop the prestigious gong.

“We are appealing to Zimbabweans for their voting support. They can visit the website, www.africangospelmusicawards.com and click vote. Please support us we are really looking forward to grabbing that award and bring it home,” she said.

Dominating the nomination list that carries 22 categories is Nigeria with 49 nominees followed by the United Kingdom with 30.

Also part of the nominees is South Africa’s most decorated choir Joyous Celebrations, Tumisang “Dr Tumi” Makwenya and Benjamin Dube.

