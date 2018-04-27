Civic groups urge MDC-T factions to resolve differences

CIVIC society group, Concerned Citizens Support Network of Zimbabwe, has called on the warring MDC-T factions to bury their differences and unite ahead of this year’s general elections to avoid splitting the opposition vote which could gift Zanu PF with an easy victory.

BY OBEY MANAYITI/VENERANDA LANDA

“It is disheartening that such events are occurring right at the doorstep of the critical election but we firmly believe some normalcy can be salvaged to avert a definite embarrassment,” CCSNZ said in a statement yesterday.

The MDC-T has split into two factions following the death of its founder Morgan Tsvangirai early this year with MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa and former deputy president Thokozani Khupe fighting over the party leadership.

CCSNZ said there was need for a level-headed approach to address the differences between Chamisa and Khupe.

“We will repeat that this standoff will only serve to neutralise the MDC capacity to dislodge Zanu PF’s grip on power and yet 2018 represented our best chance ever to do that,” the grouping said.

The organisation said the recent High Court judgment which ordered both factions to seek an arbiter to resolve their differences had provided a window of opportunity for Khupe and Chamisa to come together.

“It is in the best interest of the party and the future of our beleaguered nation that we make this appeal to the two protagonists; please step down your high horses, compromise and work together,” the group said.

“The status quo will only serve the interests of (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa and Zanu PF who must be watching gleefully as you waste energies, resources and time on this directionless misadventure at the expense of an expectant electorate who wish to be freed of the Zanu PF’s exploitative grip on power.”

Former Silobela MP Anadi Sululu (MDC-T) who is eyeing to reclaim his former seat said it was imperative that in the few months before the elections all opposition political parties engage to come up with a grand coalition.

“All aspiring presidential candidates should sit down and form one coalesced opposition party so that they do not divide votes because right now people are confused,” Sululu said.

The aspiring MP said it would be tricky for either Chamisa or Khupe to come up with new party logos as that would further confuse the voters.

