Commercial sex worker up for attempted murder

A COMMERCIAL sex worker based in Harare’s Avenues area yesterday appeared in court facing an attempted murder charge after she allegedly pushed her client out through the window from the third floor of her apartment.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Abigail Chingwaru (28), who is represented by Simudzirai Machingauta, denied the charge when she appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande who remanded her in custody to May 10.

Chingwaru told the prosecution that she did not throw the complainant, Kainos Tembo from the third floor of her apartment at Hamilton Heights. She said Tembo was in fact fleeing from journalists from a named media house whom she had invited after he had refused to pay for services rendered.

It is the State’s case that on April 24 this year at around 8am at Hamilton Heights, Corner Fife Avenue and Mazowe Street, Chingwaru and her accomplices, who are still at large, intentionally and unlawfully pushed down Tembo from the third floor. Tembo sustained severe injuries and is reportedly still admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Ropafadzo Botsh appeared for the State.