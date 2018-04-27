Sex workers in soup for mayhem at police station

Two self-confessed commercial sex workers, who stormed a police station in Marondera and insulted two police officers on duty demanding to see their caged friend, were yesterday fined $100 each by Marondera magistrate Patience Chirimo.

By Jairos Saunyama

The court heard that on February 22 this year, Mercy Banda (23) and Mitchell Siziva (23), who were visibly drunk, budged into the police station and demanded access to their arrested colleague, leading to a confrontation with the police officers.

In the ensuing melee, Banda and Siziva insulted the police officers and fled the scene.

They were later arrested and charged for verbally assaulting the law enforcement agents.

Lee Gada represented the State