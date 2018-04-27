Caps wary of Nichrut threat

Caps United will be battling against complacency when they take on Castle Lager Premier Soccer league debutants Nichrut in a match set for Ascot Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

BY Garish Phiri

Nichrut have proved to be a tough side to face so far in the league where in their seven matches so far they have only lost to the top two sides on the log, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Highlanders.

They also have two wins under their belt having accounted for Yadah and Mutare City and also held Chicken Inn to a draw in one of their better results.

Caps United technical director Nelson Matongorere said that his side will not be fooled to think that the match tomorrow will be a stroll in the park and they will give Nichrut the respect they deserve.

“We have done our homework so far, all our preparations we were working towards this specific game, we haven’t played them yet, they were only promoted this year but we are not taking them lightly. We are approaching this match with the knowledge that it will be tough,” Matongorere said.

Caps United, who have collected 12 points in the seven games they have played hope to put together another win following their derby success against Dynamos last week, a result that has boosted their confidence.

“Looking at the last game we played it has boosted the confidence in the players and we want to ride on the momentum going into the nest match.”

The Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side are looking to retain the same personnel that started in the last match, but want to eliminate the mistakes that could have cost them three points in the last match.

“We are not making many changes from the team that played against Dynamos and when you lose or win a game it’s a learning process, looking back at the games we played before we have tried to work out the negatives.

After losing six influential players from last season the technical team has managed to assemble a strong side whose main brief is to win the league title.

And as they play catch up to leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars (19 points) and Highlanders (17 points) they can ill afford any slip ups with a win in tomorrow’s match helping their cause.

Midfielder Joel Ngodzo, who is enjoying his season so far, is happy with the team’s performance and his own form.

“We are ready for the game, we just want to continue collecting maximum points, and the guys have been pushing in training showing that they are good to go. I think now we have blended in very well as you have been seeing from the previous games, combinations are getting stronger since now we have a better understanding of each other.”

Like this: Like Loading...