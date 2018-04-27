Mat South supporters boo, heckle Zanu PF leader Choeni

ZANU PF Matabeleland South leader Rabelani Choeni was on Wednesday booed and heckled by his supporters who accused him of allegedly backstabbing his friend, Tambudzani Mohadi, by challenging her in the party’s senatorial race.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Party youths shouted and interjected his speech during a Zanu PF candidates’ joint campaign rally at Dulivhadzimo Stadium, accusing him of betraying her friend.

“Have you reformed from being rough and tribalistic? Are you tolerant of others,” shouted one youth from the centre of the stadium to which his colleagues cheered.

“Why are you betraying our mother (Senator Tambudzani Mohadi). We thought you were friends, but you are backbiting her,” shouted another youth to another wild whistles and ululations by women in the crowd.

The rants unsettled Choeni, who later started misfiring and telling the small crowd that he did not need their votes.

“The town is the only place with votes and we will not have indiscipline. Other people will vote me in,” he said.

Mohadi herself was brief and to the point, drawing applause from beneficiaries of her women’s support projects and care of the elderly.

Businessman Charles Terry Mulowa, who is eyeing councillorship said he was ready to work for nothing.

“I own the only industry here. I don’t need the money and will work for free. I want Beitbridge to develop. We lag behind because people are not serious,” he said, promising to support women projects.

He will battle it out with sitting councillor Gift Nyoni.

Interesting were the seven candidates wanting to takeover Beitbridge East Constituency left vacant by the ascension of Vice President Mohadi.

Former headmasters Mekia Muyambo and Ntshavheni Simutha of Beitbridge Mission and Vhembe Schools respectively each promised to bring tertiary education to Beitbridge.

Former President Robert Mugabe’s aide, Albert Nguluvhe said he had travelled the world with his globe-trotting ex-boss and knew which doors to knock for international assistance.

“I have your security, lives, health and finances at heart. I will knock every door for help,” he said.

Provincial youth leader and member of the Zanu PF central committee Phulufelo Muleya pledged to improve the welfare of youths in the constituency.

“I have been in the party as a youth and know where it is going and am ready to take you to those levels,”

Muleya said

Like this: Like Loading...