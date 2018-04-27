Nurses withdraw court case

NURSES at public hospitals have withdrawn their High Court application, where they were contesting the unilateral termination of their employment contracts by government over their strike action two weeks ago.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

In a notice of withdrawal filed with the Registrar of the High Court yesterday, Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) said the organisation no longer intended to proceed with the legal action.

“Be pleased to take notice that the applicants hereby withdraw their urgent chamber application for an interdict,” read part of the notice of withdrawal filed by Precious Chakasikwa and Bernard Chidziva of Kantor and Immerman Legal Practitioners representing Zina.

“ZLHR understands that the withdrawal of the court application followed a meeting held on Wednesday 25 April 2018 by the national executive committee of Zimbabwe Nurses Association, where they resolved to instruct their lawyers to withdraw the urgent chamber application,” ZLHR said.

“The client instructed us to withdraw but did not give us reasons,” Chakasikwa said.

The nurses had applied for an interdict order barring the Health Service Board, Health and Child Care minister David Parirenyatwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga from proceeding with the decision to expel them from the public service over the industrial action.

The case was supposed to be heard by Justice Amy Tsanga yesterday afternoon.