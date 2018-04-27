Athletes brace for Bonaqua Marathon

ALL is set for the inaugural Bonaqua Marathon scheduled to run over the weekend at Old Georgians Sports Club, where the country’s top athletes are expected to battle it out for the top prize.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The race will have various long and short distance categories, a five-kilometre walk and run as well a 10km distance which are both for those going out for fun.

The longer distances include a 21 and 42km categories which are for serious athletes who will also use this race to prepare themselves for international events.

Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited customer marketing executive, Diana Mubayiwa said the races are part of the company’s efforts of giving back to the public that has supported their products.

“We are overwhelmed by the tremendous support that Zimbabweans have given to our Bonaqua still water since its launch in October 2015. Bonaqua Still Water has grown to be the most preferred water not only in Zimbabwe, but in Southern Africa where it recently won the Southern African Annual product of the year award,” Mubaiwa said. As a way of ploughing back to the community, we started sponsoring a number of sports initiatives through the Bonaqua still water.”

Bonaqua is the official sponsor of annual international Bonaqua Troutbeck ATU African Triathlon Cup, it is Zimbabwe Cricket, Tiger Fishing, Super 8 Rugby tournaments and other corporate and school activities.

“Now we are extending our support to this Bonaqua Marathon which is going to be an annual event that will not only cater for athletes, but will also seek to raise funds for charity, as we align to our organisation’s objective towards community social responsibility initiatives,” Mubaiwa said.

Harare Athletic Club captain Dereck Sigauke said top athletes are expected to participate.

“We are really excited to have a big sponsor coming to our aid and sponsoring the event, this will enable the growth of the sport in the country. Athletes are excited and ready to participate at this race,” he said.

The race which is being managed by Harare Athletics Club has a total monetary prize package of $7 600.

The winners of the 42km race in both the male and female categories will each walk away with $1000 while the second placed athletes get half of that.

Winners of the 21km race will each get $300, while second placed finishers will take home $200 each.

