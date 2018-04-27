Kwekwe council, NRZ fight over services

A FIERCE legal battle has broken out between Kwekwe City Council and the National Railways of Zimbabwe, with the local authority taking the parastatal to court demanding over $150 000 for various services such as water, sewer and public lighting.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The NRZ has, however, filed a counter-claim demanding $470 000 for providing services such as private siding charges to the council.

“Defendant (NRZ) entered an appearance to defend on September 13, 2017 and then filed a request for further particulars on September 22, 2017. On October 13, 2017, the plaintiff (Kwekwe) filed a response to the request in which further particulars were provided as requested,” town clerk Emmanuel Musara, said in his founding affidavit.

“On November 10, 2017, defendant filed its plea and a counterclaim for payment of $470 206 for provision of annual way leave and private siding charges to plaintiff….plaintiff is not in a position to file a plea to the defendant’s counterclaim without the requested further particulars. Defendant has failed to respond to plaintiff’s enquiries as to whether the requested further particulars will be furnished.”

Musara said the NRZ had failed to furnish the council with the further particulars, hence it was left with no choice but to approach the court to seek recourse, adding the council wanted to know the basis of the NRZ’s claim and when the two parties signed an agreement leading to the alleged claim.