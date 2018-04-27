No Valentine for Mutasa

DYNAMOS are facing an injury crisis with three regular players set to miss their must-win Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against an equally struggling Bulawayo City at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

BY HENRY MHARA

The club’s coach Lloyd Mutasa (pictured) revealed yesterday that defender Jimmy Tigere, as well as midfielders Raphael Manuvire and Valentine Kadonzvo, are unavailable for the match, news that would come as a huge blow to the Harare giants who are seeking a change of fortunes after a poor start to the season.

Speaking after the team’s training session at the match venue, Mutasa said: “They might not be able to make the cut for this match. It’s a blow but everything happens for a reason. Others will have to step in and do the work for the institution. We still have a lot of players to choose a team from, but we would want them to heal as quickly as possible so that as we move forward and we select the team from a big pool.”

Manuvire did not feature in the team’s 1-0 defeat to Caps United in the Harare Derby last week. Tigere started that match in a three-men defensive unit, but was replaced two minutes into the second half.

It is the absence of Kadonzvo though, which should be giving Mutasa sleepless nights as the winger has been the brightest spark in what has been a poor show so far for the Harare giants.

Kadonzvo, who has started in all the team’s games this season, was replaced after 50 minutes against Caps United.

Dynamos are going through their worst form in recent years, picking just three points from a possible 21. They are languishing second from the bottom on the log standings.

Their weak link this far has been the strike force, which has managed to score just four goals in seven matches, three coming in one match. The absence of Christian Ntouba, who quit the club last month, has hit the club hard.

DeMbare striker’s weakness was evident in the loss to United, as they managed to create numerous clear cut chances, which if they had converted, could have won the match.

Quality Kangadze could have grabbed a hat-trick.

“The difference between us and others is the conversion rate but its something that we have been working on. The response has been good, and here at training, we saw four goals being scored, something that has not been happening. That can only give us confidence going into the next match,” Mutasa said.

He said, while the derby defeat was painful, the team has moved on.

“We have already forgotten about the derby match, and we are looking forward to the next match. The guys are putting up a good shift in training and want to collect their first set of maximum points.”

Mutasa’s team is meeting a club that is also fighting with their backs behind the wall.

Bulawayo City have won just one match this season, drawn one and lost five. They are just one rung above Dynamos, with four points, which makes it a must-win for them as well.

Reports suggest that their coach Darlington Dodo, is sitting on a one match ultimatum, and would be relieved of his duties, should he fail to get maximum points here.

“We are not looking at Bulawayo City as a struggling team, but a side that is motivated to play Dynamos. We are doing our best to move away from the murky waters that we are right now,” Mutasa added.

He concluded his Presser by appealing for support from the club’s supporters, on the back of continual calls by some sections of the supporters to boycott the team’s matches in protest over the way the club is being run.

“There are seasons in everything we do and we have hope that things will change soon. I want to urge all our stakeholders, the fans and the sponsors, and whoever is involved with the team to rally behind us. It is in such times that we need them the most.”

Match day eight fixtures

Saturday: Mutare City v FC Platinum (Vengere), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Herentals v Harare City (NSS), Nichrut v Caps (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Yadah (Luveve), Ngezi v Highlanders (Baobab), Shabanie Mine v ZPC Kariba (Maglas)

Sunday: Dynamos v Bulawayo City (Rufaro), Triangle v Chapungu (Gibbo)

