All set for Miss Bulawayo Junior

ORGANISERS of the annual Miss Bulawayo Junior modelling pageant slated for Windermere Hotel on Saturday have said the contest will help usher a new generation of models in the city and country.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The pageant, which will coincide with a Zimbabwe International Trade fair (ZITF) shutdown party at the hotel, will see a bevy of 17 beauties aged between 18 and 21 tussling for the crown.

Windermere Hotel proprietor Reyner Marima said the modelling showdown would expose talent that has been hidden.

“Most of the models are first timers who are breaking into the industry and will use this opportunity to showcase their hidden talent. Bulawayo is well known for churning out the best of artistic talent and this year’s pageant will breathe a new artistic air,” he said.

“We expect all the participants’ freshmen and those who have been on the radar to get more exposure and do well in their career after the Saturday gig. I urge all Bulawayo modelling fans to come in their numbers and support the girl child in this event that can be their stepping stone into the big industry.”

Marima described this as a busy weekend as Bulawayo is hosting the ZITF, while the hotel hosts the ZITF shutdown party.

“We having a busy week, hosting cocktail parties and accommodating delegates who came into the city for ZITF so this coming Saturday we expect nothing but fun times,” he said.

Doors will be opened at 11am and transport to the venue will be provided from City Hall.

Resident wheel spinners DJ King SG will provide entertainment whilst local artistes Jutar and Dweezy Boi will stage live acts.