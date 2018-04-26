Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe has attracted FDI commitments worth $11 billion in the past four months

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe has attracted foreign direct investment commitments worth $11 billion over the past four months.

This is more than the country has attracted over the past 18 years.

Critics have, however, warned people not to be overexcited until the projects are implemented.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe has now opened its doors to both old and new friends in its drive to build a better life for all its people.

It was, therefore, crucial to have peace and unity to move Zimbabwe forward.

“We should speak with one voice… We should all preach unity, love and peace,” he said.

Mnangagwa, who arrived in Bulawayo this afternoon, is due to official open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair tomorrow.

The ZITF is the country’s shop-window for all to see the opportunities Zimbabwe has to offer.

Bulawayo, which used to be the country’s industrial hub, has been declared a special economic zone.

Like this: Like Loading...