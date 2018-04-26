JUST IN: Man stabs wife over ARVs

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

A Mberengwa woman is battling for life at Mberengwa District Hospital after she was stabbed on the head and shoulder with a spear by her husband following a misunderstanding after she refused to give their HIV positive child anti-retroviral drugs.

The man (name withheld to protect the minor) but from Chief Mposi area appeared before Mberengwa resident magistrate, Mrs Evia Matura last week facing an attempted murder charge.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to tomorrow.

For the State, Ms Shayanowako alleged the couple together with their daughter were diagnosed of HIV on a date unknown to the court.

Ms Shayanowako said they were all initiated on ART.

She said on Tuesday last week, the accused went for a beer drink and left his wife (also name withheld) and child at home and instructed her to give their child medication before she retires to bed.

At around 10 pm, the court heard, the accused returned home and found his wife sitting in the kitchen and asked her if she had given their child medication.

Ms Shayanowako said the woman told the husband that she had not given their child medication but did not state the reason why she did so.

This infuriated the accused and a heated argument ensued where the latter accused his wife of refusing to give their daughter medication so that she would die.

The court heard that during the heated argument, the accused withdrew a spear and stabbed his wife on the shoulder and the head and she collapsed.

She was rescued by neighbours who rushed her to Mberengwa District Hospital where her condition is said to be critical. She has since been referred to White Hospital in Zvishavane.

The matter was reported to police leading to the man’s arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...