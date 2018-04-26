Chamisa faction of MDC-T never grows up, Gutu hits back

MDC-T Spokesman Obert Gutu

HARARE – The deputy president of the Thokozani Khupe faction of the Movement for Democratic Change Obert Gutu yesterday said the Nelson Chamisa faction never grows up and learns after they dismissed the judgment in which they lost their battle to stop the Khupe faction from using the MDC-T name and symbol.

Nelson Chamisa said the ruling was political and would not change anything.

“And now they are insulting Honourable Justice Francis Bere in their puerile, dull and ill – thought out press release!” Gutu tweeted out the rival faction’s statement.

The statement issued by Chamisa’s spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka, who is the party’s Director of Communications said: “The massive turn-out at President Adv. Nelson Chamisa’s rallies is testimony to the fact and the political reality obtaining on the ground.

“As for Justice Bere’s judgement, we believe it is political, controversial, appealable and contestable.

“In the court of public opinion, Zimbabweans are clear that the MDC-T and the MDC Alliance are the only games in town.”

Gutu added: “Oh My God! These chaps never grow up and learn! Bring it on….we will always outsmart and outwit you !! We’re on a roll !!”.

Justice Bere said: “There is a constitutional crisis in the MDC-T which must be urgently resolved first to determine the legitimacy to one of the competing parties to the leadership of the party. That resolution is the only one that must confer legitimacy to one of the competing parties to the leadership of the MDC-T,” he said.

“It therefore makes sense to put that dispute before an impartial body to give guidance or lasting solution to the conflict. Issues of legitimacy in the MDC-T cannot be resolved on the basis of popularity or lack of it.

“There should be no room for the subversion of that constitution by any of the factions or any member of the party, and whenever that happens, it would be a serious violation of the rule of law. The issue of a trade mark is a peripheral one that should resolve itself once the substantive issue of the legitimacy to the MDC-T leadership is resolved.

“Whichever faction is determined to be the legitimate claimant to the MDC-T throne will automatically lay claim to the party’s trademark.”

Source: Insider

