Bonne crowned Orient Player of the Year

WARRIORS and Leyton Orient striker, Macauley Bonne was the biggest winner at the club’s end of the season awards ceremony held on Tuesday night.

BY HENRY MHARA

The 22-year-old received the Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year for his remarkable season in the National League, the English fifth-tier league, where he bagged 24 goals in all competitions in his debut season.

Bonne was voted ahead of O’s captain, Jobi McAnuff, winger, James Dayton, defenders, Josh Coulson and Joe Widdowson to scoop the two gongs.

He joined Orient last August from England’s League Two side, Colchester

His form has reported to have attracted the attention of teams in League One including Portsmouth, Shrewsbury and Burton Albion.

However, Orient boss, Justin Edinburgh has said the rising star is not for sale.

“He’s our player. I stand here now and we’ve had no contact. We don’t invite anything,” Edinburgh said.

“I believe Macauley will be a part of what we want to achieve next season and that’s pushing at the right end of the table.”

Bonne, born in Ipswich, England, has featured for Zimbabwe three times, all in friendly matches, and his stellar performances will excite Warriors coach, Sunday Chidzambga, who is looking to put together a strong squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which resume in September.

Zimbabwe lead Group G with three points, following their 3-0 win over Liberia last year and their next match is away to Congo in September and another win will enhance their chances of making a quick return to the continental football jamboree.

The group also has the Democratic Republic of Congo, who also have three points, and with two top teams from the group qualifying for the finals to be held in Cameroon in 2019, Zimbabwe will be fancying their chances.

