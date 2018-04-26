MDC-T targets 5 million votes

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T has rolled out a new campaign 5 Million Vote Effect, targeting to lure at least five million registered voters ahead of this year’s general elections.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

The initiative, started by two former University of Zimbabwe student leaders, Taurai Gwesu and Charles Mutama, is aimed at turning the huge crowds at Chamisa’s campaign rallies into potential votes by urging supporters to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

“The bullet train must translate into registered voters and, ultimately, into an overwhelming mandate for the MDC Alliance candidates in council, parliamentary, and Presidential elections. The main idea being that of the five million registered, the majority should be members of the alliance within the structures of the respective parties,” the movement’s founders said in a statement yesterday.

“We envisage a situation, where the MDC Alliance structures countrywide and the generality of Zimbabweans play a leading role in the voter registration advocacy in their wards and announce a get out and vote for change message. The idea behind the concept is that the five million voters create a ripple effect on others and one person’s vote has a multiplying effect on others.”