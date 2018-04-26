Gospel songbird drops new video

FORMER Zimpraise Choir backing vocalist Omega Mohadi — together with her newly formed band Levite Music Group — has released a video for the song Ishe Makanaka, off their Grace volume 1 album released late last year.

BY ANESU MSUHAWATU

The songbird’s husband and manager, Nqobizitha Mohadi, told NewsDay Life & Style that the video was produced by Dream State Pictures.

He said they were currently working on the videos for the other songs on the album, but opted to start off with Omega’s song because she was the band leader.

“Each artiste in the band contributed two songs to the album and right now they are in the process of making videos for the other songs on the album but as the leader, she had to produce her video first,” he said.

Mohadi said the song was a testimony of Omega’s life with the background drawn from the biblical book of Exodus, while the other songs also reflect on the other band members’ life experiences.

He added that the band was currently working on another project tilted My Letters to God.

The nine-track album also features the songs Mwari Wenyasha, Muripano, Pemberai, Simudza Maoko, Taunganira Imi, I Want to be True, Nyasha Dzakadururwa and Ndinoda Imi.

Mohadi, who worked with Zimpraise Choir for two years, said apart from producing music with the band, she was working towards releasing her own personal album tilted Faith at the end of this year.

