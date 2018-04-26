Sex worker stabs ‘stingy’ client

A HARARE man is battling for life at a private hospital after he was allegedly stabbed with a broken beer bottle by a sex worker, who accused him of being stingy.

The accused, Rujeko Lindiwe Chinembiri (29), was not asked to plead to attempted murder charges when she appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande, who remanded her in custody to May 9.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Chinembiri, who is accused of stabbing Chakanetsa Punzo, was advised to approach the High Court for bail.

It is the State’s case that on April 17, Punzo hooked up with Chinembiri and agreed to spend a night together at the accused’s residence.

Along the way, Punzo allegedly gave Chinembiri $5 so she could buy bread for their breakfast the following morning.

Chinembiri allegedly protested to Punzo, arguing that the money was not enough, since she wanted some extra to take with her to the Independence Day celebrations the following morning.

It is alleged a misunderstanding ensued and Chinembiri broke a beer bottle, which she was carrying and started stabbing Punzo on the neck, face and head several times, accusing him of being stingy.

The State alleges Chinembiri only stopped stabbing Punzo after he had sustained some deep cuts.

Punzo was then taken to a private clinic and he later reported the matter to the police, leading to Chinembiri’s arrest.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.

