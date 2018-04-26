Zimplats rehabilitates Kadoma Hospital infrastructure

LOCAL platinum miner, Zimplats has injected over $1 million towards the rehabilitation of infrastructure at Kadoma General Hospital, as part of its corporate social responsibility programmes.

BY Tafadzwa Mutacha

Speaking during the tour of the refurbished hospital on Tuesday, Zimplats spokesperson, Busi Chindove said their target was to make it the best health facility in Mashonaland West province.

“We decided to work with Kadoma General Hospital because the recovery of the economy is dependent on people’s health. What has been done at Kadoma General Hospital is gratifying, it must be taken as a case study for other organisations to follow,” she said.

The company refurbished the hospital’s water and sewer reticulation facilities, resurfaced surrounding feeder roads and installed a new perimeter fence.

Chindove said a new laundry building was being built with modern washing machines, driers and ironing equipment.

The hospital, which was built in 1932 had turned into an eyesore with most of its infrastructure collapsing.

Medical superintendent, Frankson Masiye said the renovations had given the hospital a new “upmarket feel.”