Man claims $300 000 from Zesa for son’s electrocution

A SHAMVA commercial farmer, Alpha James has taken the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution and Transmission Company (ZETDC) to court, demanding $300 000 compensation after his son was injured by live power cables, nearly eight years ago.

BY CHARLES LAITON

James claims that on November 10, 2010, his son, Israel, stepped on live wires that had been left unsecured at his Makuyana Farm by ZETDC employees.

The power utility was yet to respond to the lawsuit, which was filed last week.

“On November 10, 2010, and at Makuyana Farm, Shamva, plaintiff’s (James) son was electrocuted by live wires that were negligently left lying on the ground by the defendants’ (ZETDC) employees. Plaintiff’s son was thrown into the air and landed heavily on the ground after stepping on these live wires,” he said through his lawyers, Ruth Zimvumi Legal Practitioners.

“Plaintiff’s son suffered serious burns all over his body, leaving permanent deformity on his torso and back. Medical evidence concluded that these injuries were serious and that plaintiff’s son would have permanent deformity as a result.”

James further said due to the sustained injuries, his son was hospitalised for two months at Bindura Provincial Hospital, but he “experienced untold pain and suffering both physically and mentally”, as he was kept in confinement and under close monitoring by hospital staff.

James also said his son was kept out of school for the whole year, as a result of the injuries for which the power utility contributed $464 towards some medical bills, but his son suffers convulsions in his sleep.

“This has also affected his concentration generally and his performance at school. Plaintiff’s son’s future will definitely be affected by his present condition, which was brought about by the negligence of defendant through his employees,” he said.

“Consequently, plaintiff’s son, as a result of the injuries, pain and suffering, physical deformity, shock and trauma and, therefore, claims for general and special damages as follows: pain and suffering, physical deformity, shock and trauma $250 000; past current and future medical expenses, $50 000.”

Like this: Like Loading...