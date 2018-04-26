Zim korfball team eye WC spot

NATIONAL korfball team will host Malawi, Zambia, Cameroon and South Africa at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex in World Cup qualifying games, with the winner booking the sole ticket to the finals set for South Africa.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The two-day tournament starts tomorrow and the winner progresses to the finals next year.

Zimbabwe is coached by Percy Samugadza, who yesterday confirmed the arrival of their guests for the tournament.

“Zambia, Cameroon and Malawi are expected in the country today, while South Africa is expected tomorrow,” he said.

“The squad we selected for the International Korfball Federation World Cup qualifiers has been in camp since last week. We have been practising throughout the week and we are confident of doing well. We have confidence that we will qualify.”

The hosts’ camp though has been rocked by disciplinary problems that saw Martin Chitsama expelled for bad behaviour.

He has been replaced by Joshua Shumbamhini.

Zimbabwe is ranked second in Africa after South Africa, but expectations are high that they will use the home advantage and claim the sole ticket.

However, Samugadza bemoaned lack of resources for the sport, still largely unknown in the country. Korfball is a ball sport, with similarities to netball and basketball.

It is played by two teams of eight players.

The objective is to throw a ball through a bottomless basket that is mounted on a 3,5m high pole.

The squad

Boys: Billy Nqobizitha Melusi (captain), Lenon Makureya, Anderson Kaiya, Tafadzwa Madure, Tatenda Mupanduki, Oshbye Mutambalika, Joshua Shumbamhini, Tafara Muzvidziwa, Ruben Taruvinga.

Girls: Mitchelle Masawi, Blessing Kahari, Patricia Chembe, Arleta Kundishora, Cynthia Kusechu, Thandeka Gutsa, Tracy Makovere, Mellisa Majonga, Mercy Mukwadi.

Head Coach: Percyledge Samugadza

Assistant Coach: Backlyfield Chivenga

Team Manager: Cousienet Zhuwao

