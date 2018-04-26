Masuku hails business community for supporting Trade Fair

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Affairs minister Angeline Masuku yesterday hailed the local business community for supporting the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) showcase, which she said promoted business in the city.

BY SILAS NKALA

Masuku made the remarks during the 12th international business conference running on the sidelines of the 59th ZITF 2018 edition which attracted numerous local and international business players.

The conference was meant to discuss local and international avenues of doing business, paying attention to home grown economic policies and plans linked to the government mantra that Zimbabwe is open for business.

“To our visitors from across the globe, we are privileged and excited to have you with us at this time of the news towards the transformation of our economy. We are delighted to have the presence of the government officials, industry as well as economic specialists among us today,” she said.

“The province of Bulawayo is proud to host the nations at this year’s 59th edition of the ZITF 2018. We are inspired by the response of Zimbabwean business people in support of the ZITF 2018. It is evidenced by the fact that 94% of exhibition space had been taken up by mid-week last week. We also welcome 15 nations who have joined us to exhibit their offerings and this makes us feel the recognition of our potential by the international community.”

Masuku said they were excited by the numerous business engagements that will benefit the country at large.

“Sustainable development is the key to getting the most from our nation’s rich resources and benefiting from them or many years to come through responsible ways of doing business,” she said.

“This year’s theme, Sustainable Industrial Development, is in tandem with the Bulawayo Metropolitan province’s historical positioning as the country’s industrial hub. We are proud to host a conference such as this one in our city. His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has engaged the international community with the declaration that Zimbabwe is open for business.”

The conference was attended by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Industry and Trade minister Mike Bimha and various captains of industry, among other stakeholders.

