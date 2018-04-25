Police warn of criminals posing as fingerprints vetting agents

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned the public to be wary of criminals masquerading as agents helping in the processing of certificates or clearance (vetting of fingerprint forms), saying the force does not use third parties. The public is therefore urged to exercise diligence when taking their fingerprints for vetting.

Vetting of fingerprints is done solely at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters.

CID acting spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Portia Chinho said fingerprint vetting processes had been moved to the new CID Headquarters at Corner 9th Street and Josiah Chinamano Avenue.

“Members of the public are advised to kindly take note of the changes and we sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused. The department would like to take this opportunity to warn members of the public of criminals who may claim to be fingerprint agents capable of offering them prompt services,” she said.

“The department does not have people who work as agents or middlemen and as such, the public is encouraged to exercise due diligence.”