Mubaiwa digs in, refuses to apologise

DYNAMOS president, Keni Mubaiwa has refused to bow to pressure and apologise to the club’s supporters for the provocative comments he made after the fans had asked him to step down.

BY HENRY MHARA

Some sections of the DeMbare fans want the club’s boss to say sorry for what they perceive was an offensive attack on them, following a story published in this newspaper early this month.

Mubaiwa told the supporters to “go hang,” for calling for his head, saying he will only step down when asked to do so by his appointing authority.

Irked by the comments, the club’s different supporters’ chapters, have asked Mubaiwa to apologise, with some even mulling boycotting matches to force him to do so.

However, Mubaiwa is defiant.

“As far as I know, its them who always mock me. They sing derogatory songs about me, and has anyone heard me singing any songs about them? I will not stop them from singing and waving placards, its their right, so they can continue doing that. What I will not do is to apologise for something I did not do. I didn’t say anything wrong.

I don’t report to them, I report to the board, and that is the truth,” he said.

“The supporters that are calling for boycotts are fake. Genuine supporters will come and we sit down and discuss how we can fix the problems we are facing. I know it’s hard for the supporters and all of us to be in a position we are, but this is the time we have to unite and work as a family. These cat fights are not necessary at all. If anything, they worsen the situation we have found ourselves in.”

Dynamos supporters blame the team’s dismal start to the season on Mubaiwa’s executive, in particular, its failure to keep chief striker, Christian Ntouba at the club.

The Cameroonian quit the club last month without kicking the ball this season after the executive failed to pay him $16 000 in signing-on fees arrears and allowances from last season. He had nine months left on his contract.

Without their chief striker, Dynamos have found the going extremely tough this season, picking just three points from a possible 21.

They are second from the bottom, and are already 16 points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum. According to their coach Lloyd Mutasa, their Achilles heel so far, has been their failure to convert the numerous chances they create in matches.

The Harare giants have scored a paltry four goals in seven games, with three of those scored in one match, a 3-3 draw against Shabanie Mine.

Following the poor start to the season, the club’s hierarchy and technical team are set to meet for a crisis meeting today.

Mubaiwa has said today’s meeting is not a witch-hunt exercise, and assured Mutasa that his job is safe, for now.

He believes that they could still rescue their season and fight for honours.

“Of course, we are not happy with the way things are. But we have known to be slow starters over the years. If we can win three matches, everything changes. We will be up there (on the log standings) and fighting for the title. We are going through a bad phase, but its normal in football. We will get it right.”

Mutasa would be hoping for his team’s first win of the season this weekend when the Glamour Boys host an equally struggling Bulawayo City.

Match day eight fixtures

Saturday: Mutare City v FC Platinum (Vengere), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Herentals v Harare City (NSS), Nichrut v Caps (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Yadah

(Luveve), Ngezi v Highlanders (Baobab), Shabanie Mine v ZPC Kariba (Maglas)

Sunday: Dynamos v Bulawayo City (Rufaro), Triangle v Chapungu (Gibbo)

