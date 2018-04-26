Mapfumo tickets still on sale: Show organiser

ORGANISERS of Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo homecoming show, Entertainment Republic, have assured the Chimurenga maestro’s fans that tickets are still on sale contrary to reports that they have run out.

BY Life & Style Reporter

They said all was on course for an exciting show on Saturday at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

“We have received worrying intelligence that the tickets have been sold out and many of the fans and prospective show-goers have been inundating our lines with enquiries and worry that they may miss out on seeing their favourite artiste live on stage – nothing could be further from the truth. Advance tickets are still on sale and will only cease to be sold a day before the concert,” Entertainment Republic’s chief executive Tendai Johannes said.

He said the Glamis Arena was a very spacious concert arena and it would be impossible to declare tickets sold out for a venue of that magnitude.

He urged fans to get credible information from their official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handles and to use their hotline numbers.