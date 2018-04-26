Tennis ‘Grand Slam’ hits African soil

JOHANNESBURG — The annual African Grand Slam, previously termed the Mahikeng Tennis Open and owned by the Tennis Lab SA, has joined forces with Tennis South Africa (TSA) in an exciting moment for tennis in the country.

Sport24

The tournament has attracted 150 players from South Africa, Lesotho, Mozambique, Botswana, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Swaziland.

For its large amount of entries, the tournament moves to the historic Arthur Ashe Tennis Centre, recently unveiled as the TSA Growthpoint Development Centre in Soweto.

The tournament will be played over five days, from tomorrow to May 1.

Siyabulela Nkachela, chief executive of Tennis Lab SA, commented: “The African Grand Slam is the melting pot of tennis talent and now in its fifth year, it is sure to continue growing from strength to strength. At the heart of the event are our people – who come from all walks of life. Their support has been unwavering and this is why this self-funded tournament has enjoyed success and longevity. We believe it will continue to thrive for years to come.”

TSA has sponsored the tournament with R20 000 prize money and tennis balls – and players have to create a profile on TSA’s official website in order to qualify for the tournament.

Davis Cup players, Bruce Gama (Swaziland), Bayani Moilwa (Botswana), and Fed Cup player Marieta Nhamitambo (Mozambique), have confirmed their entries for the tournament this long weekend.

Zimbabwe’s former junior Davis Cup players, Tino Engelbert Alufeyo and Malcolm Mutangamiri, have also confirmed their entries, as well as former Fed Cup player Nthabiseng Nqosa of Lesotho.

