Mapfumo’s team for homecoming bira

Mukanya has worked with various instrumentalists and vocalists. Many will perform with him at the homecoming bira at Glamis Arena on Saturday. Some came with him from the US, others are based in the UK; some are from SA while others are locally-based.

Below is the Blacks Unlimited team for the show:

Lancelot Mapfumo (percussion), Gilbert Zvamaida (lead guitar), Zivai Guvheya (lead guitar), Bezel Makombe (mbira), Paradzai (mbira), Tendai Bhasvi (mbira), Philip Svosve (saxophone), Canaan Kamoyo (trumpet),Charles Jangano (keyboard), Paul Kuzinya (drums), Norman Muza (bass), Banning Eyre (guitar), Betty Simbanegavi (vocals), Beauty Simbanegavi (vocals), Sithiyekile Hove (vocals), Tears Hove (vocals), Priscilla Shumba (vocals)