Nissan Zimbabwe targets to sell 1,300 units in 2018

BULAWAYO,— Nissan Zimbabwe expects to sell 1,300 units in 2018, up 15 percent from last year, boosted by a strong agency network, the group’s regional business manager for sub-Saharan Africa, Douglas Mahwehwe, has said.

“In 2017 we sold 1,131 units; that is our pick-ups, sports utility vehicles (SUVs) including the Datsun Go. Our target in 2018 is about 1,300 units. In 2016 I think we ended up at around 890 (units),” Mahwehwe told The Source on the sidelines of the Nissan X-Trail launch in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Nissan has a 50-year plus presence in Zimbabwe, dating back to Datsun Rhodesia.

With the reintroduction of the Datsun Go on the local market in 2015 has seen an upshot in sales, said Mahwehwe.

“Our footprint has continued to grow with additional service centres being opened across the country run by our direct to dealer network,” he said.

“Our Africa strategy has identified Zimbabwe as a country with much potential for growth despite the harsh global economic environment.”

He said Nissan currently has a 33.5 percent market share in Zimbabwe.

“This is due to our strong partnership with AMH Motors, Amtec Motors, Croco Nissan and Nissan Clover Leaf Motors. Together we are building the Nissan brand in Zimbabwe by growing out network of dealers and delivering a variety of vehicles that are tailor-made for this market,” he said.

