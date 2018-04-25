Michelle Williams: Destiny’s Child’s reunion was a blessing

Desitny’s Child. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Michelle Williams says it was “a blessing” to reunite with her Destiny’s Child bandmates at Coachella for the first time in three years.

The 37-year-old singer admits it’s overwhelming knowing that fans are still demanding new music and shows out of the ‘Say My Name’ group, 14 years after their last record ‘Destiny Fulfilled’ was released.

Speaking about joining Kelly Rowland during Beyonce’s set at the music festival in Indio, California twice this month, Michelle told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: “Let’s call it a blessing. Beyoncé and Kelly – they’ve been in the game for, what, 23 years?

“Me just 18 years. And when people see us together they still lose their minds! People are asking, ‘When y’all gonna tour? When y’all gonna put out new music?’ It’s been 14 years since we’ve had an album together, and people are still asking.”

Michelle says Beyonce’s work ethic inspired her and Kelly and the dancers to put on the best show possible.

Talking about the intense rehearsals, she said: “Everybody was pushing each other to do and be their very, very best.

“When Beyonce does something, it’s because she knows that if she can do it, everybody else on the stage can do it. “Somebody might have to rehearse a little longer than others or go over the music parts a little longer.

“But she shows that you put the work in, and I know that however many people were onstage – 150, 200 – I know they’re all gonna go home and their lives are gonna be changed because they saw her work ethic.”

Whilst the ‘Survivor’ hitmakers – who split up in 2006 and last reunited for a live performance in 2015 – don’t look set to reunite full-time for their fans, Michelle says now they all live close to each other they are able to hang out more often.

She said: “I just moved to Los Angeles full-time in January, and I’m so happy to finally move to where the girls are.

“Kelly is a four-minute drive from me; I think Bey is 17 minutes exactly. So we can get together any time, whenever we want to.”

