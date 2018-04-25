Full Text: Mugabe’s NPF Accuses Mnangagwa Govt Of Spreading Fake News, Says Mutinhiri Has Not Resigned

NFP leader Ambrose Mutinhiri

The National Patriotic Front has responded to statements circulating on social media that its leader Ambrose Mutinhiri has resigned amid pressure from Saviour Kasukuwere’s allies. NPF accuses the Emmerson Mnangagwa administration of spreading fake news.

Read the full press statement below:

Press Statement For Immediate Release NPF Statement on upsurge of fake news about the party and its President

Harare-25 April 2018, The National Patriotic Front (NPF) wishes to advise the media and members of the public about the sudden upturn in fake news articles generated in the name of, and about NPF and its leadership. Our President, Rtd Brig Gen Ambrose Mutinhiri has not resigned and is not under any pressure to quit. NPF is phenomenally growing and is engaging supporters on the need to end military rule and return the country to civilian governance. Our pro-people policies on land reform, indigenization and economic empowerment of the black populace are endearing us to the electorate.

Our people are aware of the destabilising effects of the November 15 2017 coup and have seen, in NPF, the only viable political organisation to return the country to constitutionalism. The people have refused the political and economic apostasy of the regime which is rooted in the reversal of the gains we had made through the land reform, resource value addition and beneficiation. The regime is aware NPF has endeared itself to the electorate hence the desperate disinformation moves.

We understand the desperation within the military junta in light of the massive recruitment campaigns our party has been engaged in these past two months, hence the futile attempts at disinformation through fake news. We, however, urge the media, and our supporters, to note the distinctive features of our official communication.

(a) Our press statements are dated and bear the location from whence they are generated. If we are doing the statement from Harare, we indicate that.

(b) All our press statements are in PDF and bear the signature of the party spokesperson

(C) The statements are on our letterhead and bear, at the bottom, the name of the spokesperson and these specific numbers (+263 772 749 346 & +263776 664 218).

(d) Our press statements are sent directly to journalists on our mailing list from Whatsapp number +263776664218

(e) All our press statements are posted on my official Twitter handle @Mawarirej

Thank you for your cooperation. Please be free to verify any communication with the spokesperson on the given numbers.

lwe neni tine basa. Umsebenzl lo umkhulu

God bless you all.