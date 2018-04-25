India teacher arrested over wedding bomb murder

Police in India have arrested a college teacher in connection with a “wedding bomb” that killed a newly-married software engineer and injured his wife.

Punjilal Meher worked with the victim’s mother in Orissa state, police said.

They say he plotted the revenge killing after she was promoted over him at their work place – a state college.

The shocking killing in February riveted India and led the police to question more than 100 people, mostly relatives and friends of the couple.

Soumya Sekhar Sahu, a 26-year-old software engineer, was killed and his 22-year-old wife Reema was seriously injured when he opened a parcel addressed to him, five days after their marriage.