Nick Cannon hails Mariah Carey for revealing battle with bipolar

Nick Cannon is in “awe” of his ex-wife Mariah Carey after she opened up about her secret battle with bipolar.

Mariah recently revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder – which causes hypomanic episodes as well as low, depressive ones – in 2001, and her ex-husband Nick, whom she was married to from 2008 to 2016, couldn’t be more proud of her.

Nick – who has six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah – said: “I have never seen one person have to deal with so much and have the weight of the world on their shoulders and cameras constantly in their face – every angle you turn, there is someone snapping a picture, wanting you to be on, and she does it with so much grace and so much poise.

“The things that, you know, so many people have to deal with, so many different families – so many people have internal things that they are dealing with – and she continues to hold it together in a way where it just looks seamless. Even when we were together I was in awe, but even on the outside looking in, it’s like, she does it with so much strength and so much beauty, you can’t argue with it, and she is going to help so many people.”

The 37-year-old rapper has remained close to Mariah since their split, and the pair are supportive of one another and continue to co-parent effortlessly.

He added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “There wil always be unconditional love and a great relationship. That is one of my best friends in life, so it is always going to be that, so the fact that there is no bad blood and we can still co-exist, I think that is the best place for it.

“Ultimately, you make it about the children and they’re the number one priority, and everything else falls in line. And when you can come from a place of understanding and unconditional love for so many things, you can’t really go wrong… I don’t think we make it about us – it would be very easy to throw our egos in what we believe we want to do with our time and effort.”

Nick has previously voiced his pride for Mariah in the wake of her decision to go public with her diagnoses, which she claimed came as a result of wanting to let other sufferers know they are “not alone”.

