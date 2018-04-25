SA-based armed robbers nabbed in Zimbabwe

NINE South Africa-based Zimbabwean armed robbers linked to a series of robberies recorded around the country, were arrested in Masvingo and taken to court last Friday.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The accused — Pius Sibanda (39), Arnold Mpofu (38), Walter Zindoma (27), Tariro Matsamanye (29), Tawanda Masoro (37), Leonard Huni (34), Dennis Makaka (37), Tapera Tembo and Stanley Masuku (28) — were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande who denied them bail and charged with armed robbery.

They were arrested in connection with the robbery at a Chinese company in Waterfalls, Harare on April 12. It is the State’s case that the nine invaded number 45 Ceres Road, Waterfalls, armed with pistols and allegedly disarmed and handcuffed security guard, Shepherd Muchivenyika.

The State alleges the gang took Muchivenyika’s Blackberry cellphone and proceeded to a room where Chen Ying was sleeping and robbed him of $20 200 cash before they fled into the night.

One of the accused, Mpofu was arrested following a tipoff.

He then implicated his accomplices who were later picked up in Zvishavane while on their way back to South Africa.

Police combed through the Toyota Granvia car the accused were travelling in and allegedly recovered two loaded pistols hidden in the vehicle’s sunroof.

Ropafadzo Botsh appeared for the State.

Like this: Like Loading...